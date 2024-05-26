5,967 Shares in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) Acquired by Fortis Capital Advisors LLC

Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 5,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,322,000. Zscaler makes up 0.7% of Fortis Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 3.0% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,055,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 2.6% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 24.4% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 765 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 3.5% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,679,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 3.5% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 129,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,139,000 after buying an additional 4,334 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.45% of the company’s stock.

Zscaler Trading Down 0.2 %

ZS stock traded down $0.27 during trading on Friday, reaching $171.64. 1,291,143 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,586,682. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $181.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $205.10. Zscaler, Inc. has a 1 year low of $125.25 and a 1 year high of $259.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -180.67 and a beta of 0.85.

Insider Activity

Zscaler ( NASDAQ:ZS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $525.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $507.56 million. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 7.32% and a negative return on equity of 14.60%. On average, research analysts predict that Zscaler, Inc. will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Syam Nair sold 2,893 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.15, for a total transaction of $558,782.95. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 137,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,518,336.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Remo Canessa sold 7,707 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.15, for a total transaction of $1,488,607.05. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 255,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,435,390.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Syam Nair sold 2,893 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.15, for a total transaction of $558,782.95. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 137,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,518,336.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 12,715 shares of company stock valued at $2,455,902. Company insiders own 19.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ZS has been the subject of several recent research reports. KeyCorp raised shares of Zscaler from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $220.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, April 18th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $270.00 target price on shares of Zscaler in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Zscaler from $240.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 20th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Zscaler from $268.00 to $255.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Zscaler from $189.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zscaler currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $230.76.

About Zscaler

(Free Report)

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

Featured Articles

