Fortis Capital Advisors LLC Purchases 7,414 Shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Fortis Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 493.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,916 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,414 shares during the period. CrowdStrike comprises 1.2% of Fortis Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $2,276,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CRWD. Cigna Investments Inc. New boosted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 2,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $592,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Fagan Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Fagan Associates Inc. now owns 9,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,464,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 48.5% during the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 147 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Advisory Resource Group boosted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 6,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,116,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 23.9% during the 4th quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 254 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. 71.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CRWD has been the subject of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $332.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. HSBC boosted their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $411.00 to $412.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $278.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $222.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CrowdStrike currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $371.87.

Shares of NASDAQ CRWD traded up $9.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $351.47. The company had a trading volume of 2,669,970 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,452,240. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $317.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $288.68. The stock has a market cap of $85.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 976.33, a P/E/G ratio of 14.06 and a beta of 1.08. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $139.37 and a 1 year high of $365.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.06. CrowdStrike had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 6.09%. The business had revenue of $845.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $839.08 million. On average, analysts forecast that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO George Kurtz sold 56,279 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.41, for a total transaction of $17,131,890.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,146,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $348,868,471.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO George Kurtz sold 56,279 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.41, for a total transaction of $17,131,890.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,146,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $348,868,471.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,019 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.80, for a total transaction of $331,990.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 36,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,773,108.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 317,000 shares of company stock valued at $101,229,160 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.34% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

