Linscomb & Williams Inc. Has $4.87 Million Stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG)

Linscomb & Williams Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG – Free Report) by 5.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,451 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,924 shares during the quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $4,872,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Thomasville National Bank increased its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 17,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,359,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 23,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,796,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.0% in the third quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $735,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Keystone Financial Group grew its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 5,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the period. Finally, Diversified Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 6,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ VONG traded up $0.76 during trading on Friday, reaching $89.06. 421,991 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 838,868. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $85.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.74 and a beta of 1.08. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $64.98 and a fifty-two week high of $89.54.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st.

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (VONG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks selected from the Russell 1000 Index with high growth characteristics, based on Russell’s style methodology. VONG was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

