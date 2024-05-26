Linscomb & Williams Inc. Sells 15,981 Shares of T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:TCHP)

Linscomb & Williams Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:TCHP – Free Report) by 7.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 205,610 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,981 shares during the quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. owned approximately 1.56% of T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF worth $6,364,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new stake in T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF in the third quarter worth about $871,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF by 2,097.3% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 2,307 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF by 3.9% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 16,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF by 3.6% in the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 28,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $766,000 after buying an additional 987 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF by 8.3% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 137,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,729,000 after buying an additional 10,561 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA TCHP traded up $0.35 during trading on Friday, reaching $36.73. 56,661 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 87,173. The stock has a market capitalization of $580.70 million, a P/E ratio of 36.31 and a beta of 1.27. T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $25.69 and a 52-week high of $36.86. The company has a 50-day moving average of $35.15 and a 200-day moving average of $33.00.

The T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF (TCHP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The ETF currently has 291.89m in AUM and 78 holdings. TCHP is an actively-managed, non-transparent fund that focus on companies with potential for above-average growth TCHP was launched on Aug 4, 2020 and is managed by T.

