Linscomb & Williams Inc. Reduces Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Linscomb & Williams Inc. trimmed its holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 15,899 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 270 shares during the period. Linscomb & Williams Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $6,781,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Intech Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Mastercard by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 24,452 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $10,429,000 after acquiring an additional 3,306 shares during the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV boosted its holdings in Mastercard by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 4,196 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,790,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mastercard by 28.9% in the 4th quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,788 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,616,000 after buying an additional 849 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 680,859 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $290,393,000 after buying an additional 10,275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nixon Peabody Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Mastercard by 567.8% during the 4th quarter. Nixon Peabody Trust Co. now owns 45,869 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $19,564,000 after buying an additional 39,000 shares during the period. 97.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MA stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $451.18. 2,162,182 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,475,665. The business’s fifty day moving average is $464.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $445.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $419.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.08. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12-month low of $357.85 and a 12-month high of $490.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The credit services provider reported $3.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.09. Mastercard had a net margin of 46.09% and a return on equity of 183.70%. The company had revenue of $6.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 14.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Mastercard from $520.00 to $510.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Mastercard in a report on Thursday, April 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $545.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Mastercard from $480.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Mastercard from $480.00 to $478.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $530.00 to $545.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mastercard has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $497.78.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 142,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $442.14, for a total value of $62,783,880.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 96,377,308 shares in the company, valued at $42,612,262,959.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Hai Ling sold 2,892 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $460.00, for a total value of $1,330,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,853,200. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 142,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $442.14, for a total transaction of $62,783,880.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 96,377,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,612,262,959.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,785,580 shares of company stock worth $812,239,407. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

