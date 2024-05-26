Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF (BATS:GCOW) Shares Acquired by SageView Advisory Group LLC

SageView Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF (BATS:GCOW – Free Report) by 17.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,900 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,464 shares during the quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF were worth $813,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $710,000 after purchasing an additional 1,879 shares during the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF by 19.5% during the fourth quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 37,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,274,000 after purchasing an additional 6,063 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,046,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,856,000 after purchasing an additional 22,097 shares during the last quarter. MY Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. MY Wealth Management Inc. now owns 145,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,980,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cosner Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth $777,000.

Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF Stock Performance

GCOW stock traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $35.00. 222,913 shares of the stock were exchanged. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $34.62 and its 200-day moving average is $33.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 0.63.

Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF Company Profile

The Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF (GCOW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of developed-market large-cap stocks, selected by free cash flow yield and dividend yield, and weighted by aggregate dividends. GCOW was launched on Feb 23, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

