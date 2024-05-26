International Paper (NYSE:IP) Shares Acquired by SageView Advisory Group LLC

SageView Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in International Paper (NYSE:IP – Free Report) by 9.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 22,688 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 1,944 shares during the period. SageView Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in International Paper were worth $824,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IP. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in International Paper during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in International Paper during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in International Paper by 309.0% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 859 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in International Paper during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in International Paper during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. 81.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP James P. Jr. Royalty sold 5,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.75, for a total value of $201,550.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 69,488 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,414,708. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 9,400 shares of company stock worth $334,570 in the last ninety days. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

International Paper Price Performance

Shares of NYSE IP traded up $1.30 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $45.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,638,081 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,872,275. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $38.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.54. International Paper has a one year low of $29.00 and a one year high of $46.10. The company has a market cap of $15.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.78 and a beta of 1.01.

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.06). International Paper had a return on equity of 7.45% and a net margin of 0.93%. The business had revenue of $4.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that International Paper will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

International Paper Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 24th will be issued a $0.4625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.07%. International Paper’s payout ratio is currently 377.55%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of International Paper from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Argus downgraded shares of International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 price target on shares of International Paper in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of International Paper from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, International Paper presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.14.

International Paper Company Profile

International Paper Company produces and sells renewable fiber-based packaging and pulp products in North America, Latin America, Europe, and North Africa. It operates through two segments, Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers. The company offers linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium and saturating kraft; and pulp for a range of applications, such as diapers, towel and tissue products, feminine care, incontinence, and other personal care products, as well as specialty pulps for use in textiles, construction materials, paints, coatings, and others.

