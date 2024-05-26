Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Holdings Cut by Linscomb & Williams Inc.

Linscomb & Williams Inc. cut its stake in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 82,743 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,233 shares during the quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $7,784,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Philip Morris International by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 27,821,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,575,742,000 after buying an additional 3,121,732 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 33.5% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,147,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,587,542,000 after acquiring an additional 4,304,089 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,396,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,226,746,000 after acquiring an additional 125,919 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Philip Morris International by 25.5% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 10,439,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $996,104,000 after purchasing an additional 2,123,311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Philip Morris International by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,315,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $769,881,000 after purchasing an additional 299,005 shares during the period. 78.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PM traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $99.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,053,913 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,802,444. The company has a market cap of $155.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.60. The business has a fifty day moving average of $94.74 and a 200 day moving average of $93.25. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1 year low of $87.23 and a 1 year high of $101.46.

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.09. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 113.26% and a net margin of 8.58%. The firm had revenue of $8.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.38 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st were paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.20%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 101.56%.

PM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Philip Morris International from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.50.

In other Philip Morris International news, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 20,000 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.42, for a total value of $1,928,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 178,447 shares in the company, valued at $17,205,859.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Philip Morris International news, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.42, for a total transaction of $1,928,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 178,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,205,859.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Massimo Andolina sold 8,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.63, for a total value of $772,447.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 94,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,860,113.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,250 shares of company stock worth $3,339,528 in the last quarter. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

