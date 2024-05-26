SageView Advisory Group LLC Has $771,000 Stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

SageView Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report) by 27.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,222 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 686 shares during the period. SageView Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $771,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VBK. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 917.0% during the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 221,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,350,000 after purchasing an additional 199,339 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $47,469,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter worth about $28,450,000. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 734.5% in the fourth quarter. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC now owns 71,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,172,000 after acquiring an additional 62,517 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $11,187,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VBK traded up $2.73 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $253.07. The company had a trading volume of 164,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 312,511. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $195.63 and a one year high of $262.09. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $251.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $241.34. The firm has a market cap of $17.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.60 and a beta of 1.31.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

