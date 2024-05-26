TCW Group Inc. Invests $1.95 Million in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

TCW Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 56,049 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,947,000.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CSX. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in CSX in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new stake in CSX in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CSX in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Avion Wealth grew its stake in CSX by 450.5% in the 4th quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 1,002 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in CSX in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. 73.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
CSX Trading Up 0.8 %
CSX traded up $0.28 on Friday, reaching $33.78. 8,854,602 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,757,137. The company’s 50 day moving average is $35.03 and its 200-day moving average is $34.97. The company has a market cap of $66.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.56, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.19. CSX Co. has a twelve month low of $29.03 and a twelve month high of $40.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.15.
CSX Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.37%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of brokerages recently commented on CSX. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of CSX from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of CSX from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of CSX in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of CSX from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of CSX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.00.
About CSX
CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.
