TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seven brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $117.50.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on TNET shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of TriNet Group from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of TriNet Group from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of TriNet Group from $129.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of TriNet Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th.

TriNet Group stock opened at $107.54 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.63 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.88, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. TriNet Group has a 1 year low of $87.20 and a 1 year high of $134.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $118.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $118.33.

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.22 by ($0.36). The company had revenue of $357.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $380.41 million. TriNet Group had a net margin of 6.78% and a return on equity of 124.38%. On average, equities analysts predict that TriNet Group will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other TriNet Group news, SVP Alexander G. Warren sold 1,867 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.74, for a total value of $193,682.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,661 shares in the company, valued at $3,388,252.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other TriNet Group news, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.02, for a total value of $37,882.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,341 shares in the company, valued at $3,671,167.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Alexander G. Warren sold 1,867 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.74, for a total transaction of $193,682.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 32,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,388,252.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 37.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of TriNet Group during the first quarter valued at about $81,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in TriNet Group by 67.7% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,149,929 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $152,354,000 after buying an additional 464,289 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its position in TriNet Group by 2.2% in the first quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 375,593 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,762,000 after buying an additional 8,204 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its position in TriNet Group by 19.8% in the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 898,335 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $119,020,000 after buying an additional 148,779 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in TriNet Group by 960.6% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 236,003 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,269,000 after buying an additional 213,752 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.81% of the company’s stock.

TriNet Group, Inc provides comprehensive and flexible human capital management services for small and medium size businesses in the United States. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefits law compliance; and other HR related services.

