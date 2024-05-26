Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Sold by Fortis Capital Advisors LLC

Fortis Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,085 shares of the company’s stock after selling 399 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for 1.6% of Fortis Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $3,095,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 61.2% during the 4th quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 6,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,852,000 after purchasing an additional 2,480 shares in the last quarter. Hoylecohen LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 29,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,816,000 after acquiring an additional 1,411 shares in the last quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 196.2% during the 4th quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 2,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $917,000 after acquiring an additional 1,391 shares in the last quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 12,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,518,000 after acquiring an additional 1,225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Team Hewins LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $213,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOO traded up $3.29 on Friday, hitting $486.73. 2,555,241 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,154,188. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $474.35 and its 200 day moving average is $452.59. The company has a market capitalization of $440.96 billion, a PE ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $375.95 and a 1-year high of $489.99.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

