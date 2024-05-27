LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP) Cut to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on RAMP. Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of LiveRamp from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of LiveRamp from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of LiveRamp from $49.00 to $45.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, LiveRamp currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $50.25.

Get LiveRamp alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on LiveRamp

LiveRamp Stock Performance

Institutional Trading of LiveRamp

Shares of RAMP opened at $31.99 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.23. LiveRamp has a 52-week low of $23.15 and a 52-week high of $42.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of 177.73 and a beta of 1.00.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of LiveRamp during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in LiveRamp by 198.9% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 786 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of LiveRamp by 62.9% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 737 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of LiveRamp by 44.9% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of LiveRamp in the fourth quarter valued at $93,000. 93.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About LiveRamp

(Get Free Report)

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc, a technology company, operates a data collaboration platform in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates LiveRamp Data Collaboration platform enables an organization to unify customer and prospect data to build a single view of the customer in a way that protects consumer privacy.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for LiveRamp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LiveRamp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.