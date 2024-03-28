American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) Shares Sold by Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc.

Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) by 17.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,690 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,025 shares during the quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $381,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AEP. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in American Electric Power by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 28,591,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,150,657,000 after buying an additional 3,589,451 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in American Electric Power by 0.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,146,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,285,731,000 after purchasing an additional 86,801 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in American Electric Power by 4.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,892,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,120,240,000 after purchasing an additional 587,145 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of American Electric Power by 13.7% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,798,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $737,021,000 after acquiring an additional 1,181,706 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of American Electric Power by 5.1% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,714,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $580,308,000 after acquiring an additional 374,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.24% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $83.00 target price (down from $84.00) on shares of American Electric Power in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Guggenheim lowered American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $81.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Mizuho lowered American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $83.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. StockNews.com lowered American Electric Power from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $75.50 to $73.00 in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, American Electric Power has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.08.

American Electric Power Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AEP traded up $0.94 during trading on Thursday, hitting $85.74. 501,942 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,027,395. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $69.38 and a 52 week high of $96.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The company has a market cap of $45.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $80.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.31.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by ($0.03). American Electric Power had a net margin of 11.64% and a return on equity of 11.04%. The firm had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.05 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Electric Power Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th were issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is presently 82.82%.

American Electric Power Profile

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

