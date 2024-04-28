Cornerstone Capital Inc. Trims Holdings in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR)

Cornerstone Capital Inc. trimmed its position in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 128,523 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 819 shares during the quarter. AptarGroup comprises 1.7% of Cornerstone Capital Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. Cornerstone Capital Inc. owned approximately 0.20% of AptarGroup worth $15,888,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in AptarGroup by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 23,243 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,873,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. South Dakota Investment Council purchased a new position in AptarGroup during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,101,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in AptarGroup during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. RWA Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in AptarGroup during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $302,000. Finally, Duality Advisers LP purchased a new position in AptarGroup during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $734,000. 88.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AptarGroup stock opened at $143.33 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.48 billion, a PE ratio of 30.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.59. AptarGroup, Inc. has a 12 month low of $111.63 and a 12 month high of $148.51. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $140.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $132.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

AptarGroup ( NYSE:ATR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $838.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $842.50 million. AptarGroup had a return on equity of 15.26% and a net margin of 8.83%. The business’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.92 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 5.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 25th will be given a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 24th. AptarGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.19%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ATR shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on AptarGroup from $157.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Robert W. Baird upgraded AptarGroup from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $125.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd.

In other news, CEO Stephan B. Tanda sold 32,000 shares of AptarGroup stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.67, for a total value of $4,533,440.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 159,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,528,930.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Gael Touya sold 3,500 shares of AptarGroup stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.84, for a total value of $499,940.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,774,569.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephan B. Tanda sold 32,000 shares of AptarGroup stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.67, for a total value of $4,533,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 159,024 shares in the company, valued at $22,528,930.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,500 shares of company stock worth $5,318,280 over the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AptarGroup, Inc designs and manufactures a range of drug delivery, consumer product dispensing, and active material science solutions and services for the pharmaceutical, beauty, personal care, home care, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through Aptar Pharma, Aptar Beauty, and Aptar Closures segments.

