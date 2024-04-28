Syon Capital LLC Makes New $284,000 Investment in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Syon Capital LLC bought a new position in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $284,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CLX. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in Clorox by 4.0% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Czech National Bank boosted its holdings in Clorox by 47.9% in the third quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 21,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,837,000 after acquiring an additional 7,013 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in Clorox by 11.9% in the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 28,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,695,000 after acquiring an additional 3,005 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Clorox by 58.3% in the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,000 after acquiring an additional 1,238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Clorox in the third quarter worth $740,000. 78.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Clorox Stock Performance

NYSE CLX opened at $146.48 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $149.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $142.60. The Clorox Company has a twelve month low of $114.68 and a twelve month high of $178.21. The firm has a market cap of $18.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 232.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.37.

Clorox Dividend Announcement

Clorox ( NYSE:CLX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $1.08. Clorox had a return on equity of 319.41% and a net margin of 1.09%. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Clorox Company will post 5.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 24th will be given a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 23rd. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.28%. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 761.92%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Clorox from $155.00 to $151.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Clorox from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Barclays decreased their price target on Clorox from $148.00 to $136.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Clorox in a research report on Friday, March 1st. They set a “sell” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on Clorox from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $148.63.

Clorox Company Profile

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

