Dollar General (NYSE:DG) Price Target Raised to $175.00 at Argus

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by Argus from $160.00 to $175.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Argus’ price target points to a potential upside of 13.60% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on DG. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Dollar General from $125.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Dollar General in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Barclays raised shares of Dollar General from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $124.00 to $154.00 in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $147.00 price objective (up previously from $127.00) on shares of Dollar General in a report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $115.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $153.04.

Shares of DG traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $154.05. The stock had a trading volume of 127,901 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,395,191. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 1.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $142.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $129.36. Dollar General has a fifty-two week low of $101.09 and a fifty-two week high of $222.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.43, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.41.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $9.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.77 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 4.29% and a return on equity of 26.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.96 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Dollar General will post 7.3 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of Dollar General in the 3rd quarter valued at $12,047,000. Stephens Inc. AR grew its stake in shares of Dollar General by 253.8% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 64,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,963,000 after purchasing an additional 46,324 shares during the period. Professional Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dollar General by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Professional Advisory Services Inc. now owns 150,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,523,000 after purchasing an additional 16,899 shares during the period. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,374,000. Finally, Nine27 Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the 3rd quarter worth about $5,290,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

