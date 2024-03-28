Insider Selling: Tricon Residential Inc. (TSE:TCN) Director Sells 200,000 Shares of Stock

Tricon Residential Inc. (TSE:TCN – Get Free Report) Director Ira Gluskin sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$15.14, for a total value of C$3,028,000.00.

Ira Gluskin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 21st, Ira Gluskin sold 65,841 shares of Tricon Residential stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$15.05, for a total value of C$990,979.48.

On Tuesday, March 19th, Ira Gluskin sold 100,000 shares of Tricon Residential stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$15.12, for a total value of C$1,512,000.00.

Tricon Residential Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of TCN stock traded down C$0.02 on Thursday, hitting C$15.12. The company had a trading volume of 652,065 shares, compared to its average volume of 976,004. Tricon Residential Inc. has a twelve month low of C$9.03 and a twelve month high of C$15.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 157.17, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$14.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$12.20. The firm has a market cap of C$4.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.04 and a beta of 1.47.

Tricon Residential last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported C($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of C$0.20 by C($0.38). The company had revenue of C$308.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of C$171.82 million. Tricon Residential had a net margin of 12.91% and a return on equity of 3.18%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Tricon Residential Inc. will post 1.0342936 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TCN has been the subject of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets cut Tricon Residential from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from C$12.50 to C$15.15 in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. National Bankshares lowered Tricon Residential from a “sector perform” rating to a “tender” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from C$11.00 to C$15.17 in a research report on Monday, February 5th.

Tricon Residential Inc (NYSE: TCN, TSX: TCN) is an owner, operator and developer of a growing portfolio of approximately 38,000 single-family rental homes in the U.S. Sun Belt and multi-family apartments in Toronto, Canada. Our commitment to enriching the lives of our employees, residents and local communities underpins Tricon's culture and business philosophy.

