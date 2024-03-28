Insider Selling: Tricon Residential Inc. (TSE:TCN) Director Sells 200,000 Shares of Stock

Tricon Residential Inc. (TSE:TCN – Get Free Report) Director Ira Gluskin sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$15.14, for a total value of C$3,028,000.00.
Ira Gluskin also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, March 21st, Ira Gluskin sold 65,841 shares of Tricon Residential stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$15.05, for a total value of C$990,979.48.
- On Tuesday, March 19th, Ira Gluskin sold 100,000 shares of Tricon Residential stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$15.12, for a total value of C$1,512,000.00.
Tricon Residential Trading Down 0.1 %
Shares of TCN stock traded down C$0.02 on Thursday, hitting C$15.12. The company had a trading volume of 652,065 shares, compared to its average volume of 976,004. Tricon Residential Inc. has a twelve month low of C$9.03 and a twelve month high of C$15.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 157.17, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$14.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$12.20. The firm has a market cap of C$4.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.04 and a beta of 1.47.
Analyst Ratings Changes
TCN has been the subject of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets cut Tricon Residential from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from C$12.50 to C$15.15 in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. National Bankshares lowered Tricon Residential from a “sector perform” rating to a “tender” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from C$11.00 to C$15.17 in a research report on Monday, February 5th.
About Tricon Residential
Tricon Residential Inc (NYSE: TCN, TSX: TCN) is an owner, operator and developer of a growing portfolio of approximately 38,000 single-family rental homes in the U.S. Sun Belt and multi-family apartments in Toronto, Canada. Our commitment to enriching the lives of our employees, residents and local communities underpins Tricon's culture and business philosophy.
