Planned Solutions Inc. Invests $111,000 in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 203 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $111,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ROP. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Roper Technologies in the third quarter worth $25,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in Roper Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Roper Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Lee Financial Co bought a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies in the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. 93.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $620.00 to $622.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $560.00 to $615.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $580.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. TD Cowen downgraded shares of Roper Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $535.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on Roper Technologies from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $574.25.

Roper Technologies Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE ROP opened at $559.18 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $548.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $526.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.38, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.99. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $428.83 and a 52-week high of $562.69.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $4.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.34 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 22.41% and a return on equity of 10.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.92 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 18.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Roper Technologies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 4th. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.27%.

Insider Transactions at Roper Technologies

In related news, Director Christopher Wright sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $549.71, for a total value of $109,942.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,540,541.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Roper Technologies Company Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise software and information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

