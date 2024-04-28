Northam Platinum Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:NPTLF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Northam Platinum Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:NPTLF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 87,500 shares, an increase of 196.6% from the March 31st total of 29,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
Northam Platinum Price Performance
NPTLF remained flat at $6.28 during midday trading on Friday. Northam Platinum has a 52-week low of $5.29 and a 52-week high of $7.30. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.75.
Northam Platinum Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Northam Platinum
- Using the MarketBeat Dividend Tax Calculator
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/22 – 4/26
- What is a Special Dividend?
- 3 Stocks Leading the U.S. Agriculture Comeback
- Utilities Stocks Explained – How and Why to Invest in Utilities
- How to Use Put Debit Spreads to Profit From Falling Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Northam Platinum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northam Platinum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.