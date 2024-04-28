Northam Platinum Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:NPTLF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Northam Platinum Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:NPTLF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 87,500 shares, an increase of 196.6% from the March 31st total of 29,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Northam Platinum Price Performance

NPTLF remained flat at $6.28 during midday trading on Friday. Northam Platinum has a 52-week low of $5.29 and a 52-week high of $7.30. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.75.

Northam Platinum Company Profile

Northam Platinum Holdings Limited, through its subsidiary, Northam Platinum Limited, engages in the production and sale of platinum group metals in Germany, Japan, South Africa, South Korea, Switzerland, the People's Republic of China, the United Kingdom, and the United States. The company explores for platinum, palladium, rhodium, gold, iridium, ruthenium, silver, nickel, copper, cobalt, chrome, and UG2 and Merensky ore deposits.

