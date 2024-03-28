Sebold Capital Management Inc. Sells 16,535 Shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOO)

Sebold Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOO – Free Report) by 21.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 60,339 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,535 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF makes up approximately 4.4% of Sebold Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Sebold Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.26% of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF worth $5,985,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 116,546.8% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,680,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,677,731,000 after purchasing an additional 9,672,221 shares during the last quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 37.4% in the third quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,879,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,232,000 after acquiring an additional 511,600 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 115.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 899,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,843,000 after purchasing an additional 481,776 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,864,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 105.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 165,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,684,000 after purchasing an additional 84,834 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF stock opened at $100.97 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50 day moving average is $97.43 and its 200 day moving average is $92.67. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF has a twelve month low of $80.90 and a twelve month high of $101.17.

About Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF

The Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (VIOO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Small Cap 600 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 600 small-cap US stocks selected by an S&P Committee. VIOO was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

