SSP Group plc (OTCMKTS:SSPPF) Short Interest Down 48.9% in March

SSP Group plc (OTCMKTS:SSPPF – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,800 shares, a drop of 48.9% from the February 29th total of 13,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.9 days.

SSP Group Stock Performance

SSPPF remained flat at $2.72 during trading hours on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.53, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.44. SSP Group has a 52 week low of $2.30 and a 52 week high of $3.36. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.70.

About SSP Group

SSP Group plc operates food and beverage outlets in North America, Europe, the United Kingdom, Ireland, the Asia Pacific, Eastern Europe, the Middle East, and internationally. The company operates outlets at airports, railway stations, motorway service areas, hospitals, and shopping centers. It also operates sandwich shops, cafes, bars, and restaurants.

