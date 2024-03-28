SSP Group plc (OTCMKTS:SSPPF) Short Interest Down 48.9% in March

SSP Group plc (OTCMKTS:SSPPF – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,800 shares, a drop of 48.9% from the February 29th total of 13,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.9 days.
SSP Group Stock Performance
SSPPF remained flat at $2.72 during trading hours on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.53, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.44. SSP Group has a 52 week low of $2.30 and a 52 week high of $3.36. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.70.
About SSP Group
