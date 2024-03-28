Wrapped TRON (WTRX) Trading Down 1.1% This Week

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on March 28th. One Wrapped TRON coin can currently be bought for $0.12 or 0.00000169 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Wrapped TRON has traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Wrapped TRON has a market capitalization of $10.54 billion and approximately $1.06 million worth of Wrapped TRON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Wrapped TRON alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000621 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000013 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Wrapped TRON Profile

Wrapped TRON’s total supply is 87,753,574,508 coins and its circulating supply is 87,753,452,639 coins. Wrapped TRON’s official Twitter account is @justinsuntron and its Facebook page is accessible here. Wrapped TRON’s official website is tron.network. The official message board for Wrapped TRON is medium.com/@tronfoundation. The Reddit community for Wrapped TRON is https://reddit.com/r/tronix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Wrapped TRON

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped TRON (WTRX) is a cryptocurrency . Wrapped TRON has a current supply of 87,758,213,522.35231 with 87,758,198,136.17741 in circulation. The last known price of Wrapped TRON is 0.1193576 USD and is down -1.35 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 32 active market(s) with $1,193,263.86 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://tron.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped TRON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped TRON should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wrapped TRON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Wrapped TRON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wrapped TRON and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.