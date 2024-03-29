Deutsche Lufthansa AG (OTCMKTS:DLAKY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Deutsche Lufthansa AG (OTCMKTS:DLAKY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,300 shares, an increase of 217.8% from the February 29th total of 4,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 132,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

DLAKY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Deutsche Lufthansa from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a research note on Monday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Deutsche Lufthansa presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Deutsche Lufthansa stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Deutsche Lufthansa AG ( OTCMKTS:DLAKY Free Report ) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 43,040 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $480,000.

Shares of Deutsche Lufthansa stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $7.85. 41,588 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 56,642. The company has a market capitalization of $9.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.25. Deutsche Lufthansa has a 52-week low of $6.93 and a 52-week high of $11.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.12.

Deutsche Lufthansa (OTCMKTS:DLAKY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The transportation company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.06. Deutsche Lufthansa had a net margin of 4.76% and a return on equity of 22.19%. The business had revenue of $9.43 billion during the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that Deutsche Lufthansa will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.

Deutsche Lufthansa AG operates as an aviation company worldwide. It operates in three segments: Passenger Airlines; Logistics; and Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul Services (MRO). The Passenger Airlines segment offers products and services to passengers of Lufthansa Airlines, SWISS, Austrian Airlines, Brussels Airlines, and Eurowings.

