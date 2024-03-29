Short Interest in Humacyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUMA) Declines By 36.5%

Humacyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUMA – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,780,000 shares, a drop of 36.5% from the February 29th total of 5,950,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 870,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.3 days. Approximately 4.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of Humacyte in a research report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Humacyte in a research note on Monday, December 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Humacyte in a research note on Monday.

Shares of NASDAQ:HUMA traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $3.11. 963,884 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,524,658. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.98. Humacyte has a 52 week low of $1.96 and a 52 week high of $5.60. The company has a quick ratio of 6.79, a current ratio of 6.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Humacyte (NASDAQ:HUMA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.01. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.21) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Humacyte will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HUMA. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Humacyte by 24.6% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 25,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 4,946 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Humacyte by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 121,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $860,000 after purchasing an additional 8,400 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Humacyte in the 1st quarter worth approximately $188,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Humacyte by 191.7% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 7,793 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Humacyte by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,577,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,140,000 after acquiring an additional 176,846 shares during the period. 44.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Humacyte, Inc engages in the development and manufacture of off-the-shelf, implantable, and bioengineered human tissues for the treatment of diseases and conditions across a range of anatomic locations in multiple therapeutic areas. The company using its proprietary and scientific technology platform to engineer and manufacture human acellular vessels (HAVs).

