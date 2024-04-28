Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID Sells 80 Shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID trimmed its stake in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Free Report) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,276 shares of the company’s stock after selling 80 shares during the quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $2,102,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SNA. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Snap-on in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Peoples Bank KS bought a new position in Snap-on in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Snap-on in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Snap-on in the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Snap-on in the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 84.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 3,231 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.58, for a total value of $874,243.98. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 93,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,213,456.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Snap-on news, SVP Anup R. Banerjee sold 12,397 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.13, for a total value of $3,509,962.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,233,344.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 3,231 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.58, for a total value of $874,243.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 93,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,213,456.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 49,930 shares of company stock worth $14,089,523. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Snap-on Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SNA opened at $270.70 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.27 billion, a PE ratio of 14.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 3.82 and a quick ratio of 2.83. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $284.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $278.74. Snap-on Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $247.68 and a fifty-two week high of $298.49.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The company reported $4.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.66 by $0.09. Snap-on had a return on equity of 20.46% and a net margin of 21.69%. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.60 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Snap-on Incorporated will post 19.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Snap-on Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 20th will be paid a $1.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 17th. This represents a $7.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. Snap-on’s payout ratio is 39.03%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $324.00 price objective on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $336.00 price objective on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Snap-on from $295.00 to $282.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $325.00 price objective on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Snap-on currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $316.75.

Snap-on Company Profile

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

