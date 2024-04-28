Truist Financial Corp Has $49.11 Million Stock Holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Truist Financial Corp cut its position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 5.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,416,350 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 77,106 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp owned approximately 0.07% of CSX worth $49,105,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in CSX by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 17,704 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $614,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of CSX by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 28,210 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $978,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in CSX by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 120,244 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,169,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of CSX by 2.4% during the third quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. now owns 14,672 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $434,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of CSX by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 17,967 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $552,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. 73.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CSX Trading Down 0.1 %

CSX stock opened at $33.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $36.61 and a 200-day moving average of $34.49. The company has a market cap of $66.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.18. CSX Co. has a one year low of $29.03 and a one year high of $40.12.

CSX Increases Dividend

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The transportation company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.66 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 29.58% and a net margin of 24.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that CSX Co. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 28th. This is a boost from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.37%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on CSX shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on CSX from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 18th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of CSX from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on CSX from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of CSX from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of CSX in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CSX presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.00.

CSX Profile

(Free Report)

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

