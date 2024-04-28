Truist Financial Corp Purchases 5,199 Shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Truist Financial Corp grew its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 918,378 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,199 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp owned about 0.65% of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF worth $46,488,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank grew its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 103.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank now owns 840,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,791,000 after purchasing an additional 427,981 shares during the period. Sarasin & Partners LLP bought a new position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,012,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA grew its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 64.2% during the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 1,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the period. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $607,000. Finally, Carmel Capital Partners LLC raised its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 21.6% in the third quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 113,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,756,000 after acquiring an additional 20,103 shares during the period.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF stock opened at $51.04 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $50.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.81. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $50.76 and a twelve month high of $51.10.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.2559 per share. This is a positive change from iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st.

The iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade floating rate notes with maturities of 0-5 years. FLOT was launched on Jun 14, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

