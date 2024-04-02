Patten & Patten Inc. TN Sells 820 Shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Patten & Patten Inc. TN lowered its position in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 11.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,225 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 820 shares during the period. Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $5,914,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ORLY. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new position in O’Reilly Automotive during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Steward Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 141.7% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 29 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in O’Reilly Automotive during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in O’Reilly Automotive during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Carmel Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 1,750.0% during the 3rd quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 37 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

Get O'Reilly Automotive alerts:

O’Reilly Automotive Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ORLY traded up $9.93 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $1,140.21. 322,855 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 378,053. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 12 month low of $851.22 and a 12 month high of $1,169.11. The firm has a market cap of $67.32 billion, a PE ratio of 29.63, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1,076.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $993.36.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

O’Reilly Automotive ( NASDAQ:ORLY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The specialty retailer reported $9.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.07 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.86 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.84% and a negative return on equity of 139.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $8.37 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 42.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ORLY has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,022.00 to $1,170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,200.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $940.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $954.00 to $986.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,235.00 to $1,240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, O’Reilly Automotive currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,090.76.

View Our Latest Stock Report on ORLY

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director John Raymond Murphy sold 269 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,039.28, for a total value of $279,566.32. Following the sale, the director now owns 950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $987,316. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director John Raymond Murphy sold 269 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,039.28, for a total value of $279,566.32. Following the sale, the director now owns 950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $987,316. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jeffrey Alan Lauro sold 431 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,038.63, for a total transaction of $447,649.53. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,000,200.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,468 shares of company stock valued at $28,769,333 over the last 90 days. 1.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

O’Reilly Automotive Profile

(Free Report)

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for O'Reilly Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O'Reilly Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.