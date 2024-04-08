MA Private Wealth Cuts Stake in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA)

MA Private Wealth lessened its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA – Free Report) by 48.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,652 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,650 shares during the period. MA Private Wealth’s holdings in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF were worth $711,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 410.0% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 2,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,636 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 10,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Sharkey Howes & Javer boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Sharkey Howes & Javer now owns 59,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,403,000 after purchasing an additional 4,568 shares during the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 45.3% in the 3rd quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 3,337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peoples Bank KS acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $85,000.

iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF Stock Performance

BATS:IFRA traded up $0.16 on Monday, hitting $43.26. The stock had a trading volume of 165,005 shares. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $40.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of 15.08 and a beta of 1.03.

About iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF

The iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (IFRA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NYSE FactSet U.S. Infrastructure index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed infrastructure companies that derive a significant portion of their revenue from within the US. IFRA was launched on Apr 3, 2018 and is managed by BlackRock.

