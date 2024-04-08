Olstein Capital Management L.P. Decreases Stake in Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO)

Olstein Capital Management L.P. cut its holdings in shares of Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO – Free Report) by 25.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,000 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 19,105 shares during the quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P. owned 0.20% of Winnebago Industries worth $4,154,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of WGO. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in Winnebago Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Winnebago Industries by 71.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 622 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Winnebago Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Amundi raised its position in Winnebago Industries by 27.3% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 1,709 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Winnebago Industries by 79.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,134 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 1,389 shares in the last quarter.

Winnebago Industries stock opened at $71.10 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $68.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.07. Winnebago Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $54.70 and a 1 year high of $75.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.96 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 2.84.

Winnebago Industries ( NYSE:WGO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The construction company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.07. Winnebago Industries had a net margin of 3.70% and a return on equity of 14.15%. The company had revenue of $703.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $692.63 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Winnebago Industries, Inc. will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 9th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. Winnebago Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.13%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on WGO shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Winnebago Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Winnebago Industries from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Winnebago Industries from $74.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Roth Mkm reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Winnebago Industries in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.80.

Winnebago Industries, Inc manufactures and sells recreation vehicles and marine products primarily for use in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The company operates through three segments: Towable RV, Motorhome RV, and Marine. It provides towable products that are non-motorized vehicles to be towed by automobiles, pickup trucks, SUVs, or vans for use as temporary living quarters for recreational travel, such as conventional travel trailers, fifth wheels, folding camper trailers, and truck campers under the Winnebago and Grand Design brand names.

