Townsquare Media (NYSE:TSQ) Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Townsquare Media (NYSE:TSQ – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Saturday.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Noble Financial upped their target price on shares of Townsquare Media from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of Townsquare Media from $12.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Townsquare Media in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd.

Get Townsquare Media alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on TSQ

Townsquare Media Trading Up 4.4 %

Shares of TSQ opened at $13.11 on Friday. Townsquare Media has a 1-year low of $8.00 and a 1-year high of $13.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $217.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.78, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.37.

Townsquare Media (NYSE:TSQ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 15th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.08. Townsquare Media had a positive return on equity of 55.40% and a negative net margin of 9.90%. The business had revenue of $114.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.78 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Townsquare Media will post 1.54 EPS for the current year.

Townsquare Media Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be issued a $0.198 dividend. This is an increase from Townsquare Media’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 4th. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.04%. Townsquare Media’s dividend payout ratio is currently -28.83%.

Insider Transactions at Townsquare Media

In related news, CEO Bill Wilson sold 391,420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.36, for a total transaction of $4,837,951.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,139,135 shares in the company, valued at $26,439,708.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, COO Erik Hellum sold 3,380 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.03, for a total value of $37,281.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 736,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,126,198.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Bill Wilson sold 391,420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.36, for a total transaction of $4,837,951.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,139,135 shares in the company, valued at $26,439,708.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,886,934 shares of company stock worth $35,653,276 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 34.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Townsquare Media

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Townsquare Media by 169.3% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 2,890 shares during the last quarter. Group One Trading L.P. bought a new position in shares of Townsquare Media during the first quarter worth $40,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Townsquare Media during the second quarter valued at $41,000. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in Townsquare Media in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new stake in Townsquare Media in the 2nd quarter worth $63,000. 71.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Townsquare Media Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Townsquare Media, Inc operates as a digital media and marketing solutions company in small and medium-sized businesses. It operates through three segments: Subscription Digital Marketing Solutions, Digital Advertising, and Broadcast Advertising. The Subscription Digital Marketing Solutions segment offers website design, creation, and development, as well as hosting services; and search engine optimization, online directory optimization, e-commerce solutions, online reputation monitoring, social media management, appointment scheduling, payment and invoice, customer management, and email and SMS marketing services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Townsquare Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Townsquare Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.