Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) Shares Gap Up to $4.79

Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $4.79, but opened at $5.23. Coeur Mining shares last traded at $5.25, with a volume of 3,892,230 shares.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on CDE shares. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform spec market weight” rating on shares of Coeur Mining in a research report on Monday. Roth Mkm started coverage on shares of Coeur Mining in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.40 target price on the stock. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Coeur Mining from $3.75 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Coeur Mining from $3.50 to $4.25 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Coeur Mining in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Coeur Mining currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.21.

Coeur Mining Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of -16.71 and a beta of 1.82. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.91.

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $262.10 million for the quarter. Coeur Mining had a negative return on equity of 7.79% and a negative net margin of 12.62%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Coeur Mining, Inc. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Coeur Mining

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CDE. Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in Coeur Mining during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Coeur Mining during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Coeur Mining by 1,742.5% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,355 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 9,793 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Coeur Mining during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Rathbones Group PLC acquired a new stake in Coeur Mining during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.01% of the company’s stock.

Coeur Mining Company Profile

Coeur Mining, Inc explores for precious metals in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, zinc, and lead properties. It markets and sells its concentrates to third-party customers, smelters, under off-take agreements. The company was formerly known as Coeur d'Alene Mines Corporation and changed its name to Coeur Mining, Inc in May 2013.

