Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) Receives Outperform Market Weight Rating from National Bank Financial

National Bank Financial reiterated their outperform market weight rating on shares of Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised Hecla Mining to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday. Roth Mkm lifted their price objective on Hecla Mining from $4.60 to $6.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $6.68.

Hecla Mining Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of Hecla Mining stock opened at $5.54 on Monday. Hecla Mining has a 1 year low of $3.33 and a 1 year high of $7.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The basic materials company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.02). Hecla Mining had a negative net margin of 11.69% and a negative return on equity of 0.27%. The business had revenue of $160.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $151.51 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.02 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Hecla Mining will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Hecla Mining Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 12th were given a dividend of $0.006 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 11th. This represents a $0.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%. Hecla Mining’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -20.00%.

Institutional Trading of Hecla Mining

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hecla Mining by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 57,567,847 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $225,090,000 after acquiring an additional 487,299 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Hecla Mining by 53.8% during the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 566,574 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,215,000 after acquiring an additional 198,254 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Hecla Mining by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,928,871 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $23,182,000 after acquiring an additional 69,308 shares during the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association bought a new stake in shares of Hecla Mining during the 4th quarter valued at about $156,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Hecla Mining by 225.3% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 418,270 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,635,000 after buying an additional 289,703 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.01% of the company’s stock.

Hecla Mining Company Profile

Hecla Mining Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides precious and base metal properties in the United States, Canada, Japan, Korea, and China. The company mines for silver, gold, lead, and zinc concentrates, as well as carbon material containing silver and gold for custom smelters, metal traders, and third-party processors; and doré containing silver and gold.

