Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 5.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 77,387 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 4,757 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $17,222,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 21.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,690,606 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,329,237,000 after acquiring an additional 2,050,089 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $1,461,267,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,138,824 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,483,733,000 after acquiring an additional 78,901 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 107,710.7% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,080,039 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,012,147,000 after acquiring an additional 5,075,327 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 189.5% during the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,798,268 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $581,592,000 after acquiring an additional 1,831,727 shares during the period. 74.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on LOW. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $218.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $265.00 to $268.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. StockNews.com cut Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $230.00 price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $252.33.

Lowe’s Companies Price Performance

LOW stock opened at $235.35 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $238.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $217.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $134.66 billion, a PE ratio of 17.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.13. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $181.85 and a 1 year high of $262.49.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $18.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.47 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 51.42% and a net margin of 8.94%. The business’s revenue was down 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.28 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 12.21 EPS for the current year.

Lowe’s Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 24th will be given a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 23rd. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.43%.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.