NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Shares Bought by Vontobel Holding Ltd.

Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its position in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 7.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,827,443 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 125,325 shares during the quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $110,999,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Country Trust Bank grew its position in NextEra Energy by 975.6% during the third quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 441 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp grew its position in NextEra Energy by 59.8% during the third quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 556 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NEE. StockNews.com lowered shares of NextEra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $74.00 target price on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Barclays began coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Wednesday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $66.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.00.

NextEra Energy Trading Down 1.3 %

NEE stock traded down $0.86 during trading on Friday, reaching $63.08. 9,039,494 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,494,934. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $59.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.29. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $47.15 and a 1 year high of $79.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.51.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.03. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 26.00% and a return on equity of 11.73%. The company had revenue of $6.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current year.

NextEra Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 27th were given a dividend of $0.515 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 26th. This is a boost from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.06%.

NextEra Energy Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

