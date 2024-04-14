Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Buys 611 Shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 64,802 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 611 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $10,390,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of T-Mobile US during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 232.1% during the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 176 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 63.3% during the 3rd quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 209 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of T-Mobile US during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of T-Mobile US during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. 42.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TMUS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $184.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Tigress Financial increased their target price on T-Mobile US from $204.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Friday, January 26th. Raymond James increased their target price on T-Mobile US from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on T-Mobile US from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $185.93.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 194,910 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.47, for a total value of $31,667,027.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 691,685,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $112,378,065,361.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other T-Mobile US news, insider Callie R. Field sold 5,844 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.44, for a total value of $984,363.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 102,555 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,274,364.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 194,910 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.47, for a total value of $31,667,027.70. Following the sale, the director now owns 691,685,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $112,378,065,361.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,884,080 shares of company stock valued at $956,514,564 in the last ninety days. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

T-Mobile US Stock Performance

Shares of T-Mobile US stock traded down $0.64 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $160.05. 3,827,460 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,963,603. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 12-month low of $124.92 and a 12-month high of $168.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $189.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.10, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $162.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $155.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.90 by ($0.23). T-Mobile US had a net margin of 10.59% and a return on equity of 12.69%. The business had revenue of $20.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 8.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

T-Mobile US Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. T-Mobile US’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.52%.

T-Mobile US Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

