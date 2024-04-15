Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Vertiv (VRT)

Vertiv (NYSE: VRT) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

4/11/2024 – Vertiv had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $65.00 to $95.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/8/2024 – Vertiv had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $69.00 to $102.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/5/2024 – Vertiv had its price target raised by analysts at Evercore ISI from $80.00 to $90.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/5/2024 – Vertiv is now covered by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc.. They set an “outperform” rating and a $96.00 price target on the stock.

3/18/2024 – Vertiv had its price target raised by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $80.00 to $90.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/13/2024 – Vertiv had its price target raised by analysts at Evercore ISI from $75.00 to $80.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/22/2024 – Vertiv had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $53.00 to $65.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/22/2024 – Vertiv had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $50.00 to $56.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/20/2024 – Vertiv had its price target raised by analysts at Evercore ISI from $55.00 to $75.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Vertiv Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:VRT traded down $3.22 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $80.67. 7,504,776 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,494,120. Vertiv Holdings Co has a twelve month low of $11.95 and a twelve month high of $88.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $72.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.63. The stock has a market cap of $30.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.36, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.59.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. Vertiv had a net margin of 6.71% and a return on equity of 39.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Vertiv Dividend Announcement

Insider Transactions at Vertiv

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th were given a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 18th. Vertiv’s payout ratio is 8.47%.

In related news, CAO Scott Cripps sold 56,594 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.76, for a total transaction of $4,004,591.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Vertiv news, EVP Stephen Liang sold 306,196 shares of Vertiv stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.24, for a total value of $21,507,207.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,641,311.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Scott Cripps sold 56,594 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.76, for a total value of $4,004,591.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.62% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vertiv

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Vertiv by 182.4% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 47,236,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,757,198,000 after acquiring an additional 30,511,907 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Vertiv by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,855,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,530,018,000 after purchasing an additional 226,716 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Vertiv by 32.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,988,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,836,000 after purchasing an additional 4,693,256 shares during the last quarter. Starboard Value LP purchased a new position in Vertiv during the fourth quarter worth approximately $230,880,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 14,099,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,399,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226,985 shares during the last quarter. 89.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

