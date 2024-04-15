Status (SNT) Tops One Day Volume of $6.92 Million

Status (SNT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on April 15th. Over the last week, Status has traded down 25% against the dollar. Status has a total market capitalization of $143.43 million and approximately $6.92 million worth of Status was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Status token can currently be bought for $0.0370 or 0.00000058 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Status alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.80 or 0.00010628 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.96 or 0.00010870 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00001323 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64,070.49 or 1.00121007 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.13 or 0.00012700 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000063 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.99 or 0.00010922 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0435 or 0.00000068 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0334 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Status Token Profile

Status (CRYPTO:SNT) is a token. It was first traded on June 19th, 2017. Status’ total supply is 6,804,870,175 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,877,437,279 tokens. The Reddit community for Status is https://reddit.com/r/statusim and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Status’ official Twitter account is @ethstatus and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Status is status.im.

Buying and Selling Status

According to CryptoCompare, “Status (SNT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Status has a current supply of 6,804,870,174.878168 with 3,877,437,279.3323436 in circulation. The last known price of Status is 0.03806522 USD and is up 1.79 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 138 active market(s) with $6,849,856.65 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://status.im/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Status directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Status should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Status using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Status Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Status and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.