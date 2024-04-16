Aurora Private Wealth Inc. Takes $201,000 Position in First Trust Income Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:FCEF)

Aurora Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in First Trust Income Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:FCEF – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 10,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its position in shares of First Trust Income Opportunities ETF by 40.2% in the 3rd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 15,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 4,430 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in First Trust Income Opportunities ETF by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 101,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,893,000 after buying an additional 7,173 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Income Opportunities ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,456,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC raised its position in First Trust Income Opportunities ETF by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 11,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 1,121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in First Trust Income Opportunities ETF by 35.3% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 3,001 shares during the last quarter.

FCEF opened at $19.69 on Tuesday. First Trust Income Opportunities ETF has a 12-month low of $17.62 and a 12-month high of $20.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.51 million, a PE ratio of 16.94 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $20.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.49.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 12th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 11th.

The First Trust Income Opportunity ETF (FCEF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S-Network Composite Closed-End Fund index. The fund is an actively managed ETF that holds closed-end funds to get exposure to US and non-US equity, fixed income securities, and commodities. The fund’s primary objective is to provide current income.

