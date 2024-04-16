Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC Sells 645 Shares of Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL)

Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC cut its holdings in Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL – Free Report) by 7.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,297 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 645 shares during the period. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Stericycle were worth $411,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SRCL. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Stericycle during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Stericycle during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Stericycle during the third quarter valued at about $36,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of Stericycle during the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in shares of Stericycle during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. 98.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on SRCL. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Stericycle from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Stericycle from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Stericycle from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $69.00 price target on shares of Stericycle in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Stericycle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Stericycle presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.25.

Stericycle Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SRCL opened at $49.30 on Tuesday. Stericycle, Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.78 and a 1 year high of $57.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company’s 50-day moving average is $51.35 and its 200 day moving average is $47.86.

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The business services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $652.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $657.99 million. Stericycle had a negative net margin of 0.80% and a positive return on equity of 7.06%. Stericycle’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Stericycle, Inc. will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stericycle Company Profile

Stericycle, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides regulated waste and compliance services in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers regulated waste and compliance services, including regulated medical waste, sharps waste management and disposal, pharmaceutical waste management and disposal, chemotherapy waste and disposal, controlled substance waste disposal, healthcare hazardous waste, and integrated waste stream solutions; specialty services, such as MedDrop medication collection kiosks, safe community solutions, SafeDrop sharps mailback solutions, and airport and maritime waste services; medical supply store services, that includes sharps and disposable biohazardous waste containers, infection control supplies, and seal&send medication mail back; and compliance solutions including Steri-Safe compliance solutions.

