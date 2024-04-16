Cullen Investment Group LTD. Makes New Investment in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT)

Cullen Investment Group LTD. purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 3,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $407,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 358,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,761,000 after acquiring an additional 1,185 shares during the last quarter. Graypoint LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 5,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $630,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 2,288.9% during the 4th quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 77,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,155,000 after purchasing an additional 74,253 shares in the last quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $220,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 19,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,065,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of ITOT opened at $110.71 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $112.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $104.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.22 and a beta of 1.02. iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF has a 1-year low of $88.76 and a 1-year high of $115.61.

The iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (ITOT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P TMI index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of all common equities listed on the NYSE and the NASDAQ. ITOT was launched on Jan 20, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

