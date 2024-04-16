Ergawealth Advisors Inc. Boosts Holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Ergawealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,281 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 696 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF makes up about 1.4% of Ergawealth Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Ergawealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $2,207,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Keener Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Horrell Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 180.4% during the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF stock traded down $0.48 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $79.98. 4,103,346 shares of the stock were exchanged. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.96. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.44 and a fifty-two week high of $55.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.31 and a beta of 0.59.

About iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

