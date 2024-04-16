First American Trust FSB Grows Position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

First American Trust FSB grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 12.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,051 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the quarter. First American Trust FSB’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $638,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 73.2% in the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 97 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Arvest Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VUG traded down $0.33 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $334.63. 1,613,229 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,052,194. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.31 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s fifty day moving average is $339.56 and its 200-day moving average is $312.06. Vanguard Growth ETF has a one year low of $242.98 and a one year high of $348.88.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

