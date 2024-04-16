Identillect Technologies (CVE:ID) Hits New 12-Month Low at $0.01

Identillect Technologies Corp. (CVE:ID – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.01 and last traded at C$0.01, with a volume of 187000 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.01.

The firm has a market cap of C$1.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$0.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.01.

Identillect Technologies Corp. develops an email encryption software solution. It offers Delivery Trust, an email encryption technology that targets organizations of various sizes, as well as individuals, including medical professionals, insurance companies, accountants, lawyers, real estate agents, and educators in the United States and Mexico.

