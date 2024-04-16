iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:IXUS) Sees Strong Trading Volume

iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:IXUS – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 1,521,210 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 9% from the previous session’s volume of 1,676,226 shares.The stock last traded at $65.07 and had previously closed at $65.82.

iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF Stock Down 1.0 %

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.57. The company has a market capitalization of $34.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.84 and a beta of 0.84.

Get iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 86,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,872,000 after acquiring an additional 1,868 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $262,000. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 261,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,747,000 after acquiring an additional 2,725 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (IXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World ex USA IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the global market capitalization outside the US. IXUS was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.