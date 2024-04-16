iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Purchased by Main Street Research LLC

Main Street Research LLC raised its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 7.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,460 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 97 shares during the quarter. Main Street Research LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $697,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of IVV. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 117,228.0% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 195,582,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,144,659,000 after purchasing an additional 195,415,560 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 42,439.0% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 8,628,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,121,085,000 after buying an additional 8,607,912 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 86.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,890,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,682,737,000 after acquiring an additional 8,316,251 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,335,886,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 42.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,592,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,554,741,000 after purchasing an additional 5,277,616 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $1.52 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $508.47. The stock had a trading volume of 5,606,601 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,901,300. The stock has a market capitalization of $435.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.43 and a beta of 0.99. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $405.54 and a 1-year high of $527.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $513.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $477.26.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

