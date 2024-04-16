iShares U.S. Transportation ETF (BATS:IYT) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $66.67

iShares U.S. Transportation ETF (BATS:IYT – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $66.67 and last traded at $66.64, with a volume of 610459 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $67.01.
iShares U.S. Transportation ETF Stock Performance
The company has a market capitalization of $926.30 million, a PE ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s 50-day moving average is $69.30 and its 200-day moving average is $64.18.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 12,882 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,381,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Apeiron RIA LLC raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 1,168 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Indie Asset Partners LLC raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF by 2.0% in the third quarter. Indie Asset Partners LLC now owns 3,883 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $908,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF by 4.6% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,743 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $407,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Highlander Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000.
About iShares U.S. Transportation ETF
iShares Transportation Average ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones Transportation Average Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of Dow Jones Transportation Average Index.
