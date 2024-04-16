Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) Shares Sold by Sentry Investment Management LLC

Sentry Investment Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 9.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 556 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 60 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $303,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ROP. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Roper Technologies by 1.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,782,155 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,737,302,000 after buying an additional 100,621 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,294,847 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,892,695,000 after buying an additional 68,038 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,409,974 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,473,416,000 after acquiring an additional 95,728 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 1.7% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,528,982 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,224,736,000 after acquiring an additional 42,962 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Roper Technologies by 7.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,987,014 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $873,554,000 after purchasing an additional 135,524 shares during the last quarter. 93.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Roper Technologies Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of ROP opened at $528.26 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $547.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $531.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market cap of $56.53 billion, a PE ratio of 32.07, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.99. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $430.03 and a 1 year high of $565.00.

Roper Technologies Dividend Announcement

Roper Technologies ( NYSE:ROP Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $4.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.34 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 22.41% and a return on equity of 10.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.92 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 18.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 4th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is 23.27%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Christopher Wright sold 200 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $549.71, for a total value of $109,942.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,540,541.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ROP. Raymond James raised their price target on Roper Technologies from $572.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. TD Cowen lowered Roper Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $535.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Roper Technologies from $560.00 to $615.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $580.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Roper Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $574.58.

Roper Technologies Company Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise software and information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

