Signet Financial Management LLC Sells 1,317 Shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

Signet Financial Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 72,560 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 1,317 shares during the period. Signet Financial Management LLC’s holdings in LKQ were worth $3,468,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Oak Family Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of LKQ by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Oak Family Advisors LLC now owns 13,604 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $650,000 after acquiring an additional 894 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of LKQ by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 133,763 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $6,393,000 after buying an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of LKQ by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 37,015 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,768,000 after buying an additional 1,516 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its position in shares of LKQ by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 2,383,174 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $113,892,000 after buying an additional 198,983 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of LKQ by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 713,667 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $34,106,000 after buying an additional 2,087 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.63% of the company’s stock.

Get LKQ alerts:

LKQ Trading Down 1.0 %

NASDAQ:LKQ traded down $0.48 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $48.55. The stock had a trading volume of 760,874 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,528,210. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $12.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.01 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $51.14 and a 200 day moving average of $48.37. LKQ Co. has a one year low of $41.49 and a one year high of $59.38.

LKQ Dividend Announcement

LKQ ( NASDAQ:LKQ Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The auto parts company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.52 billion. LKQ had a return on equity of 17.24% and a net margin of 6.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that LKQ Co. will post 4.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 14th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. LKQ’s payout ratio is currently 34.29%.

Insider Buying and Selling at LKQ

In other news, CEO Dominick P. Zarcone sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.97, for a total transaction of $10,394,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 386,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,087,548.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on shares of LKQ in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on LKQ from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. StockNews.com downgraded LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of LKQ in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.50.

Get Our Latest Research Report on LKQ

LKQ Profile

(Free Report)

LKQ Corporation engages in the distribution of replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles and specialty vehicle aftermarket products and accessories. It operates through four segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe, Specialty, and Self Service. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as mechanical automotive parts and accessories; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for LKQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LKQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.